Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.94

As of close of business last night, Synaptogenix Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.94, up 14.27% from its previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1170 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568802 shares were traded. SNPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8040.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.40 and its Current Ratio is at 29.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when TUCHMAN ALAN J sold 27,000 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 31,641 led to the insider holds 33,000 shares of the business.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT sold 27,000 shares of SNPX for $31,641 on Dec 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 33,198 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Singer William S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,000 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider received 31,641 and left with 33,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNPX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.18M and an Enterprise Value of -28.58M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPX has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8579, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8587.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNPX traded 53.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 80.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.65M. Insiders hold about 10.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 39.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 306.25k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.58 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$1.64.