T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed at $138.18 in the last session, down -2.40% from day before closing price of $141.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11599245 shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $153 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when SIEVERT G MICHAEL sold 20,000 shares for $143.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,873,800 led to the insider holds 781,339 shares of the business.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL sold 20,000 shares of TMUS for $2,856,200 on May 11. The President and CEO now owns 801,339 shares after completing the transaction at $142.81 per share. On May 05, another insider, King Deeanne, who serves as the EVP & Chief People Officer of the company, sold 13,222 shares for $143.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,891,010 and left with 57,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMUS now has a Market Capitalization of 171.84B and an Enterprise Value of 277.33B. As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $154.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMUS traded on average about 5.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 589.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 28.12M with a Short Ratio of 28.12M, compared to 32.19M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.13. EPS for the following year is $9.62, with 20 analysts recommending between $11.61 and $7.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.99B to a low estimate of $19B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.7B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.71B, a decrease of -1.40% less than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.45B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.57B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.8B and the low estimate is $80.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.