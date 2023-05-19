Target Corporation (TGT) Stocks Hit Low of $153.24 Before Closing at $154.18

In the latest session, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) closed at $154.18 down -4.21% from its previous closing price of $160.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7862795 shares were traded. TGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Target Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $163.

On January 24, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $190.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $142.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when LIU DON H sold 6,000 shares for $167.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,000 led to the insider holds 53,078 shares of the business.

LIU DON H sold 6,000 shares of TGT for $990,000 on Mar 31. The Executive Officer now owns 59,078 shares after completing the transaction at $165.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Cornell Brian C, who serves as the Executive Officer of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $158.98 each. As a result, the insider received 5,564,130 and left with 191,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGT now has a Market Capitalization of 72.14B and an Enterprise Value of 88.98B. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $183.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TGT has traded an average of 3.22M shares per day and 4.07M over the past ten days. A total of 460.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.13M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 8.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TGT is 4.32, from 3.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 65.80% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 29 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.54 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.8 and $7.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.4. EPS for the following year is $10.48, with 34 analysts recommending between $11.4 and $9.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.84B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $26.43B to a low estimate of $24.98B. As of the current estimate, Target Corporation’s year-ago sales were $26.04B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.58B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.4B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.12B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.78B and the low estimate is $109.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.