Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock clocked out at $51.14, down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $51.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584455 shares were traded. TCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 2,000 shares for $16.15 per share. The transaction valued at 32,300 led to the insider holds 77,000 shares of the business.

STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 1,000 shares of TCBI for $45,250 on May 15. The Director now owns 251,000 shares after completing the transaction at $45.25 per share. On May 11, another insider, Cummings John W, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, bought 1,110 shares for $44.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,473 and bolstered with 2,323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCBI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBI has reached a high of $69.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCBI traded 678.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 473.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.54M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $271.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $279M to a low estimate of $261.44M. As of the current estimate, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $231.77M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.18M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.69M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $875.76M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.