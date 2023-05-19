The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) closed at $151.88 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $154.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936318 shares were traded. SJM stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SJM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 154.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when SMUCKER RICHARD K sold 51,373 shares for $154.27 per share. The transaction valued at 7,925,313 led to the insider holds 640,409 shares of the business.

Knudsen Jeannette L sold 10,000 shares of SJM for $1,539,600 on Mar 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 17,561 shares after completing the transaction at $153.96 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Penrose Jill R, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 4,795 shares for $152.74 each. As a result, the insider received 732,388 and left with 9,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SJM now has a Market Capitalization of 16.50B and an Enterprise Value of 20.80B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJM has reached a high of $163.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SJM traded on average about 888.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 805.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.92M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SJM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 3.79M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SJM is 4.08, which was 4.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.98. The current Payout Ratio is 60.40% for SJM, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.48 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.76 and $8.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.69. EPS for the following year is $9.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.08 and $8.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, The J. M. Smucker Company’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, a decrease of -10.40% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.42B and the low estimate is $7.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.