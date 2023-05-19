The name Cloudflare Inc. (NET) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) was $58.52 for the day, up 7.97% from the previous closing price of $54.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9163490 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 334.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $51.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on February 14, 2023, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Kramer Douglas James sold 3,000 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,000 led to the insider holds 157,454 shares of the business.

SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares of NET for $634,932 on May 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 266,343 shares after completing the transaction at $42.33 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, SEIFERT THOMAS J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $64.49 each. As a result, the insider received 967,346 and left with 61,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 15.61B and an Enterprise Value of 15.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -231.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $80.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.20.

Shares Statistics:

NET traded an average of 5.14M shares per day over the past three months and 6.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 330.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.08M with a Short Ratio of 19.08M, compared to 21.09M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 7.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 27 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.04M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $234.52M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $329.46M, an increase of 31.50% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.9M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975.24M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.