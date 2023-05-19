There Is Still Room For Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) closed at $7.12 in the last session, down -2.67% from day before closing price of $7.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206058 shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLNK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 396,998 shares for $8.35 per share. The transaction valued at 3,316,839 led to the insider holds 2,525,931 shares of the business.

FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 143,634 shares of BLNK for $1,552,684 on Feb 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,884,433 shares after completing the transaction at $10.81 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, LEVINE JACK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 102,200 and bolstered with 131,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLNK now has a Market Capitalization of 420.85M and an Enterprise Value of 389.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLNK traded on average about 2.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.85M with a Short Ratio of 13.85M, compared to 12.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.64% and a Short% of Float of 26.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.54, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $23.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.6M to a low estimate of $22.2M. As of the current estimate, Blink Charging Co.’s year-ago sales were $11.49M, an estimated increase of 108.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.73M, an increase of 73.80% less than the figure of $108.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.14M, up 69.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.9M and the low estimate is $131.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.