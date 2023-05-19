This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed the day trading at $7.24 down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $7.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632808 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIGC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On February 07, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Richards Jeffrey Gordon sold 287,816 shares for $7.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,156,087 led to the insider holds 35,858 shares of the business.

Kaloustian Robert sold 5,738 shares of BIGC for $41,491 on May 05. The Chief Services Officer now owns 67,294 shares after completing the transaction at $7.23 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Kaloustian Robert, who serves as the Chief Services Officer of the company, sold 4,365 shares for $8.84 each. As a result, the insider received 38,599 and left with 74,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIGC now has a Market Capitalization of 542.69M and an Enterprise Value of 610.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $21.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIGC traded about 929.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIGC traded about 936.94k shares per day. A total of 74.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 5.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.80% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $73.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.32M to a low estimate of $72.99M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.2M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.9M, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $309.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $279.07M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360M and the low estimate is $341.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.