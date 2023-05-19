Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) closed at $29.84 in the last session, up 3.18% from day before closing price of $28.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17339533 shares were traded. TFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $53.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on March 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when PATTON CHARLES A bought 1,332 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 25,308 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

PATTON CHARLES A bought 3,668 shares of TFC for $69,685 on May 02. The Director now owns 3,668 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, RATCLIFFE DAVID M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,125 shares for $38.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,820 and bolstered with 39,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFC now has a Market Capitalization of 44.59B. As of this moment, Truist’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFC has reached a high of $52.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TFC traded on average about 16.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TFC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 29.57M with a Short Ratio of 29.57M, compared to 21.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TFC is 2.08, which was 2.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 45.10% for TFC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.65 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2B to a low estimate of $6.08B. As of the current estimate, Truist Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.66B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.06B, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.98B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.04B, up 6.00% from the average estimate.