U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) was $30.49 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $30.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13193467 shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of USB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Kelligrew James B bought 16,260 shares for $30.59 per share. The transaction valued at 497,475 led to the insider holds 151,927 shares of the business.

McKenney Richard P bought 20,000 shares of USB for $607,320 on May 05. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.37 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Wine Scott W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,438 shares for $32.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 999,888 and bolstered with 30,438 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USB now has a Market Capitalization of 55.20B. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $53.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.33.

Shares Statistics:

USB traded an average of 18.81M shares per day over the past three months and 17.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.53B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 35.84M with a Short Ratio of 35.84M, compared to 25.64M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.90, USB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39. The current Payout Ratio is 50.10% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 26, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1265:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.64. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.27B to a low estimate of $7.08B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $6.01B, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.26B, an increase of 16.40% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.08B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.7B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.45B and the low estimate is $27.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.