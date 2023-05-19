Understanding Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s financial health through ratios

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) closed the day trading at $8.35 up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $8.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1454756 shares were traded. AIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIV, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2020, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Leupp Jay P bought 2,145 shares for $6.31 per share. The transaction valued at 13,545 led to the insider holds 2,145 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIV has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIV traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIV traded about 1.99M shares per day. A total of 145.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.83M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AIV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.43M with a Short Ratio of 8.43M, compared to 8.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.