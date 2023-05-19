Understanding Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) through its ratios

In the latest session, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) closed at $24.89 up 17.35% from its previous closing price of $21.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622882 shares were traded. BLBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blue Bird Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 15, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Horlock Phil sold 14,749 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 324,478 led to the insider holds 409,854 shares of the business.

Horlock Phil sold 251 shares of BLBD for $5,522 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 424,603 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLBD now has a Market Capitalization of 705.35M and an Enterprise Value of 828.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -199.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLBD has reached a high of $27.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLBD has traded an average of 224.80K shares per day and 683.38k over the past ten days. A total of 32.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BLBD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 570.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 414.49k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $285M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $300M to a low estimate of $276.8M. As of the current estimate, Blue Bird Corporation’s year-ago sales were $206.08M, an estimated increase of 38.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $292.3M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $38.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $283.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $800.64M, up 39.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.