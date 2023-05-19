Understanding Evergy Inc. (EVRG) through its ratios

In the latest session, Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) closed at $59.24 down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $60.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 988532 shares were traded. EVRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evergy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $57 from $61 previously.

On November 23, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Lawrence Sandra AJ sold 2,523 shares for $62.32 per share. The transaction valued at 157,243 led to the insider holds 480 shares of the business.

Bryant Kevin E. sold 22,500 shares of EVRG for $1,345,689 on Mar 09. The EVP – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 32,993 shares after completing the transaction at $59.81 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Lawrence Sandra AJ, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $70.01 each. As a result, the insider received 28,003 and left with 480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVRG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.37B and an Enterprise Value of 26.38B. As of this moment, Evergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRG has reached a high of $71.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVRG has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1M over the past ten days. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 2.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EVRG is 2.45, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 69.30% for EVRG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.68 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $3.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $3.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Evergy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -13.20% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.18B and the low estimate is $5.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.