Understanding Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)’s financial health through ratios

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) closed the day trading at $31.87 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $32.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5856707 shares were traded. KDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KDP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 217.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On October 31, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $30.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Shoemaker Anthony bought 5,746 shares for $32.44 per share. The transaction valued at 186,400 led to the insider holds 82,000 shares of the business.

Archambault Matthew Andrew sold 14,000 shares of KDP for $453,460 on May 11. The President, Commercial now owns 40,878 shares after completing the transaction at $32.39 per share. On May 08, another insider, Sceppaguercio-Gever Maria A., who serves as the Chief Corp. Affairs Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $32.88 each. As a result, the insider received 328,800 and left with 141,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KDP now has a Market Capitalization of 45.90B and an Enterprise Value of 59.56B. As of this moment, Keurig’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has reached a high of $41.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KDP traded about 8.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KDP traded about 7.31M shares per day. A total of 1.41B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 886.21M. Insiders hold about 37.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KDP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.82M with a Short Ratio of 10.82M, compared to 9.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

KDP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.79 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.65B. As of the current estimate, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.55B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.79B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.06B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.79B and the low estimate is $15.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.