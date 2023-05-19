Understanding National Grid plc (NGG)’s financial health through ratios

National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) closed the day trading at $69.22 down -4.45% from the previous closing price of $72.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579239 shares were traded. NGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NGG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGG now has a Market Capitalization of 52.41B and an Enterprise Value of 109.33B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGG has reached a high of $77.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NGG traded about 353.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NGG traded about 601.52k shares per day. A total of 730.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 697.63M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NGG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 754.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 785.54k on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

NGG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.12, up from 0.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.32. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NGG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 916:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

