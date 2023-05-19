Understanding SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)’s financial health through ratios

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) closed the day trading at $22.72 up 2.53% from the previous closing price of $22.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1963606 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares for $21.47 per share. The transaction valued at 107,350 led to the insider holds 11,662 shares of the business.

DiLiberto Matthew J. bought 10,000 shares of SLG for $164,400 on Mar 24. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 13,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.44 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, LEVINE ANDREW S, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 162,400 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 8.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $64.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLG traded about 3.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLG traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.99M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.06M with a Short Ratio of 18.06M, compared to 14.56M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.05% and a Short% of Float of 40.66%.

Dividends & Splits

SLG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.25, up from 3.57 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.79.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from iShares Silver Trust analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $44.85, with high estimates of $105.54 and low estimates of $22.72.

