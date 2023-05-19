Understanding Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)’s financial health through ratios

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) closed the day trading at $164.56 up 6.64% from the previous closing price of $154.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3271533 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $155.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMCI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when CHAN SHIU LEUNG bought 3,000 shares for $133.88 per share. The transaction valued at 401,640 led to the insider holds 33,000 shares of the business.

KAO GEORGE sold 553 shares of SMCI for $74,757 on May 11. The SVP, OPERATIONS now owns 7,239 shares after completing the transaction at $135.19 per share. On May 10, another insider, CHAN SHIU LEUNG, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $133.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 133,090 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.51B and an Enterprise Value of 5.39B. As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $156.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMCI traded about 1.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMCI traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 53.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 4.94M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.52% and a Short% of Float of 13.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Super Micro Computer, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $472.25, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $65.47.

