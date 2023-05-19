Understanding Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) through its ratios

In the latest session, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) closed at $179.72 up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $178.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1836055 shares were traded. ZTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $175.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zoetis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On November 18, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Lagano Roxanne sold 4,338 shares for $175.94 per share. The transaction valued at 763,228 led to the insider holds 26,357 shares of the business.

Lagano Roxanne sold 13,010 shares of ZTS for $2,276,750 on Feb 14. The Executive Vice President now owns 26,357 shares after completing the transaction at $175.00 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Lagano Roxanne, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,167 shares for $180.26 each. As a result, the insider received 390,623 and left with 23,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTS now has a Market Capitalization of 86.06B and an Enterprise Value of 90.70B. As of this moment, Zoetis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTS has reached a high of $187.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZTS has traded an average of 1.81M shares per day and 1.83M over the past ten days. A total of 463.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 461.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 5.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZTS is 1.50, from 1.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.47 and $5.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.4. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.58 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Zoetis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.2B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.08B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.68B and the low estimate is $9.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.