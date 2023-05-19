UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stocks Hit Low of $473.89 Before Closing at $479.23

In the latest session, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) closed at $479.23 down -1.15% from its previous closing price of $484.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3012271 shares were traded. UNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $482.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $473.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $591.

On April 05, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $615 to $630.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when WITTY ANDREW sold 6,160 shares for $487.49 per share. The transaction valued at 3,002,949 led to the insider holds 86,564 shares of the business.

McSweeney Erin sold 761 shares of UNH for $376,543 on Apr 25. The EVP Chief People Officer now owns 9,293 shares after completing the transaction at $494.80 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, McSweeney Erin, who serves as the EVP Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,684 shares for $488.46 each. As a result, the insider received 822,562 and left with 8,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNH now has a Market Capitalization of 460.19B and an Enterprise Value of 484.28B. As of this moment, UnitedHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $558.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $449.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 487.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 509.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNH has traded an average of 3.03M shares per day and 2.21M over the past ten days. A total of 933.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 5.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UNH is 6.60, from 6.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.28 and a low estimate of $5.95, while EPS last year was $5.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.52, with high estimates of $6.95 and low estimates of $6.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.21 and $24.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.99. EPS for the following year is $28.12, with 22 analysts recommending between $29.14 and $26.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $90.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $93.14B to a low estimate of $88.99B. As of the current estimate, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $80.33B, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.5B, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.55B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.16B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $397.86B and the low estimate is $383.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.