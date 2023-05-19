Update from Euronav NV (EURN): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $16.38 in the prior trading day, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) closed at $16.17, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186998 shares were traded. EURN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EURN by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2023, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $22.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EURN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.35B and an Enterprise Value of 4.86B. As of this moment, Euronav’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 201.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.27M. Insiders hold about 64.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EURN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 990.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.72.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by EUR/NOK different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $20.79 and low estimates of $11.73.

