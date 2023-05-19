Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Records 6.78% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) was $3.15 for the day, up 6.78% from the previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558946 shares were traded. UPLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UPLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $9 from $11 previously.

On February 24, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when MCDONALD JOHN T bought 10,000 shares for $4.75 per share. The transaction valued at 47,500 led to the insider holds 263,738 shares of the business.

MCDONALD JOHN T bought 10,000 shares of UPLD for $48,000 on Mar 10. The CEO now owns 253,738 shares after completing the transaction at $4.80 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Burk Ian, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 6,266 shares for $7.52 each. As a result, the insider received 47,120 and left with 107,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPLD now has a Market Capitalization of 110.95M and an Enterprise Value of 497.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPLD has reached a high of $16.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2285.

Shares Statistics:

UPLD traded an average of 501.55K shares per day over the past three months and 477.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.26M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UPLD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.6M to a low estimate of $72.2M. As of the current estimate, Upland Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.23M, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.31M, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.03M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $304.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.3M, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313.04M and the low estimate is $284.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.