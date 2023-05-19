Urban Edge Properties (UE) Records 1.02 million Shares Traded, Reaches $14.15 High

After finishing at $13.96 in the prior trading day, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) closed at $13.83, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020668 shares were traded. UE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.75.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On September 20, 2021, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Milton Robert C. III sold 20,000 shares for $15.83 per share. The transaction valued at 316,660 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UE has reached a high of $19.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 996.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 757.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.51M. Insiders hold about 3.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.64% stake in the company. Shares short for UE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 5.58M, compared to 5.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.75% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $100.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.66M to a low estimate of $100.66M. As of the current estimate, Urban Edge Properties’s year-ago sales were $97.85M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.56M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.56M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $390.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.38M, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $410.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $416.99M and the low estimate is $403.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.