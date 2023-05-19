Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) was $0.75 for the day, down -1.56% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0118 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550368 shares were traded. VCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7315.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VCSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on October 03, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Breon Eric sold 1,000,101 shares for $0.94 per share. The transaction valued at 940,095 led to the insider holds 799,899 shares of the business.

Breon Eric sold 169,277 shares of VCSA for $157,428 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 33,999 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Breon Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 289,673 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,167,382 and left with 567,889 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 176.56M and an Enterprise Value of 50.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $5.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8728, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1195.

Shares Statistics:

VCSA traded an average of 989.73K shares per day over the past three months and 624.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.93M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.34M, compared to 8.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 7.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.5M to a low estimate of $259.9M. As of the current estimate, Vacasa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $310.35M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $352.31M, a decrease of -10.00% less than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.