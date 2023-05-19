Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

In the latest session, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) closed at $108.47 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $108.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3481460 shares were traded. ABT stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Abbott Laboratories’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on April 20, 2023, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $103 from $107 previously.

On April 20, 2023, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $117 to $130.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $116 to $123.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when STARKS DANIEL J sold 50,000 shares for $111.02 per share. The transaction valued at 5,551,193 led to the insider holds 6,825,316 shares of the business.

Wainer Andrea F sold 8,226 shares of ABT for $909,472 on May 02. The EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT now owns 70,427 shares after completing the transaction at $110.56 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, MANNING JOSEPH J, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 1,339 shares for $100.70 each. As a result, the insider received 134,837 and left with 62,323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABT now has a Market Capitalization of 190.31B and an Enterprise Value of 197.85B. As of this moment, Abbott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has reached a high of $118.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABT has traded an average of 5.34M shares per day and 3.38M over the past ten days. A total of 1.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.24M with a Short Ratio of 11.24M, compared to 12.6M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABT is 2.04, from 1.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 57.90% for ABT, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 10000:4798 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $4.62, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.96B to a low estimate of $9.52B. As of the current estimate, Abbott Laboratories’s year-ago sales were $11.26B, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.78B, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.65B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.65B, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.52B and the low estimate is $40.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.