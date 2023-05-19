Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) closed at $0.42 in the last session, up 15.82% from day before closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0540 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655943 shares were traded. VRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4473 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3700.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.03M and an Enterprise Value of 4.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1144.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 841.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRAX has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7897.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRAX traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 196.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.52M. Insiders hold about 45.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.22% stake in the company. Shares short for VRAX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 370.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 280.55k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.