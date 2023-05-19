Waste Management Inc. (WM) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) closed at $165.00 in the last session, down -1.03% from day before closing price of $166.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1880858 shares were traded. WM stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.52.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 262.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 167.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $177 from $171 previously.

On April 18, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $190.

On March 30, 2023, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $200.TD Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on March 30, 2023, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Nagy Leslie K sold 800 shares for $151.11 per share. The transaction valued at 120,888 led to the insider holds 5,210 shares of the business.

Nagy Leslie K sold 60 shares of WM for $9,204 on Feb 21. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 6,010 shares after completing the transaction at $153.40 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Carrasco Rafael, who serves as the SVP Operations of the company, sold 55 shares for $153.80 each. As a result, the insider received 8,459 and left with 12,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WM now has a Market Capitalization of 67.55B and an Enterprise Value of 82.66B. As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WM has reached a high of $175.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WM traded on average about 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 407.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 5.91M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WM is 2.80, which was 2.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.32 and $5.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.05. EPS for the following year is $6.76, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.07 and $6.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.3B to a low estimate of $5.14B. As of the current estimate, Waste Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.03B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.33B, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.26B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.7B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.38B and the low estimate is $21.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.