WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) was $24.04 for the day, up 3.98% from the previous closing price of $23.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 780380 shares were traded. WSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WSBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Jackson Jeffrey H bought 5,000 shares for $22.34 per share. The transaction valued at 111,689 led to the insider holds 17,627 shares of the business.

Fitzsimmons Robert J bought 15,500 shares of WSBC for $358,121 on May 08. The Director now owns 46,908 shares after completing the transaction at $23.10 per share. On May 08, another insider, Fitzsimmons Robert J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,500 shares for $22.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 216,505 and bolstered with 31,408 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSBC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.56B. As of this moment, WesBanco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSBC has reached a high of $41.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.73.

Shares Statistics:

WSBC traded an average of 287.96K shares per day over the past three months and 430.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.39M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WSBC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 724.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 723.55k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.38, WSBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 56.80% for WSBC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $127M to a low estimate of $121.2M. As of the current estimate, WesBanco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112.23M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.62M, a decrease of -0.90% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.38M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $508M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $485.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $498.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $479.31M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $516.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $533.5M and the low estimate is $492.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.