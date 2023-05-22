A glimpse at Knightscope Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The price of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) closed at $0.48 in the last session, up 2.17% from day before closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865938 shares were traded. KSCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4602.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KSCP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSCP now has a Market Capitalization of 21.98M and an Enterprise Value of 63.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has reached a high of $4.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6623, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8534.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KSCP traded on average about 866.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.02M. Insiders hold about 6.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSCP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 1.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.48%.