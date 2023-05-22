A glimpse at Noodles & Company’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) was $3.26 for the day, down -14.44% from the previous closing price of $3.81. On the day, 1641127 shares were traded. NDLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NDLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when WEST THOMAS B bought 2,000 shares for $3.89 per share. The transaction valued at 7,780 led to the insider holds 155,323 shares of the business.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P. bought 107,439 shares of NDLS for $500,000 on Apr 26. The 10% Owner now owns 1,245,943 shares after completing the transaction at $4.65 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Mill Road Capital III, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,833 shares for $4.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,490 and bolstered with 1,128,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NDLS now has a Market Capitalization of 180.73M and an Enterprise Value of 443.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDLS has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3003.

Shares Statistics:

NDLS traded an average of 340.59K shares per day over the past three months and 633.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.91M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NDLS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 961.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 548.38k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.9M to a low estimate of $135.9M. As of the current estimate, Noodles & Company’s year-ago sales were $131.07M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.3M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $544.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $537.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $540.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.48M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $599.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608.5M and the low estimate is $594.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.