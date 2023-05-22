A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM)

As of close of business last night, Journey Medical Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.38, up 33.33% from its previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511805 shares were traded. DERM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DERM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Maraoui Claude sold 24,377 shares for $1.34 per share. The transaction valued at 32,665 led to the insider holds 2,148,153 shares of the business.

Maraoui Claude sold 20,000 shares of DERM for $25,000 on May 16. The President & CEO now owns 2,172,530 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Benesch Joseph, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, sold 2,768 shares for $1.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,453 and left with 67,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DERM now has a Market Capitalization of 27.11M and an Enterprise Value of 18.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DERM has reached a high of $4.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5165, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1404.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DERM traded 22.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 73.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.31M. Insiders hold about 22.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DERM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 32.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 13.93k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $16.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.8M to a low estimate of $15.82M. As of the current estimate, Journey Medical Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.3M, an estimated decrease of -30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.33M, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.75M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DERM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.67M, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.3M and the low estimate is $77.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.