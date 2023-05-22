Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Stock Price Peaks at $57.09 During Trading

As of close of business last night, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $53.81, down -7.64% from its previous closing price of $58.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5059392 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.65.

To gain a deeper understanding of ASO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Davis Heather A. sold 349 shares for $60.41 per share. The transaction valued at 21,083 led to the insider holds 176 shares of the business.

Harriman Sherry L. sold 11,969 shares of ASO for $730,947 on Feb 21. The SVP, Logistics & Supply Chain now owns 2,742 shares after completing the transaction at $61.07 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Davis Heather A., who serves as the SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of the company, sold 382 shares for $62.02 each. As a result, the insider received 23,692 and left with 176 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59B and an Enterprise Value of 6.02B. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.20.

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $69.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.39.

It appears that ASO traded 1.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ASO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.99M with a Short Ratio of 10.99M, compared to 11.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.28% and a Short% of Float of 28.40%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.31, ASO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%.

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.26, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.97 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.62. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.57 and $7.63.

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3B and the low estimate is $6.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.