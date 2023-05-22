ACDC (ProFrac Holding Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) closed the day trading at $11.80 up 2.61% from the previous closing price of $11.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922530 shares were traded. ACDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.39.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACDC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Wilks Matthew bought 17,000 shares for $11.30 per share. The transaction valued at 192,024 led to the insider holds 1,375,541 shares of the business.

Wilks Johnathan Ladd bought 12,000 shares of ACDC for $151,800 on Mar 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 74,890 shares after completing the transaction at $12.65 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, HADDOCK GERALD W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $12.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 62,862 and bolstered with 39,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACDC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, ProFrac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACDC traded about 806.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACDC traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 54.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.66M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACDC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $843.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $890M to a low estimate of $806M. As of the current estimate, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $589.84M, an estimated increase of 43.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $837.35M, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $43.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $926M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.43B, up 38.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.