agilon health inc. (AGL) Records -3.36% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) was $21.85 for the day, down -3.36% from the previous closing price of $22.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4102887 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when CD&R Investment Associates IX, sold 94,173,804 shares for $20.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,958,937,549 led to the insider holds 100,000,000 shares of the business.

Shaker Benjamin sold 25,000 shares of AGL for $578,535 on May 16. The Chief Markets Officer now owns 79,543 shares after completing the transaction at $23.14 per share. On May 15, another insider, Shaker Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Markets Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $23.79 each. As a result, the insider received 594,732 and left with 79,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGL now has a Market Capitalization of 10.02B and an Enterprise Value of 9.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -127.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $29.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.87.

Shares Statistics:

AGL traded an average of 3.52M shares per day over the past three months and 6.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 413.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 406.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.14% stake in the company. Shares short for AGL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 36.78M with a Short Ratio of 36.78M, compared to 37.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.87% and a Short% of Float of 29.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by American Airlines Group, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $98.08, with high estimates of $66.88 and low estimates of $6.20.

