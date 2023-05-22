Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $4.42 During Trading Session

After finishing at $4.84 in the prior trading day, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed at $4.42, down -8.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1817317 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3550.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Savino Anthony sold 4,725 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 34,965 led to the insider holds 3,871,708 shares of the business.

Weber Dustin sold 4,470 shares of AMPS for $33,078 on Feb 16. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 2,009,568 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, GSO Altus Holdings LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,000,000 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider received 77,070,000 and left with 21,825,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 788.16M and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8053.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 158.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.65M. Insiders hold about 49.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $44.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.61M to a low estimate of $42.1M. As of the current estimate, Altus Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.76M, an estimated increase of 78.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.53M, an increase of 75.90% less than the figure of $78.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.16M, up 71.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283M and the low estimate is $244.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.