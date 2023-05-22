An overall feel about Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) was $1.14 for the day, down -12.31% from the previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572374 shares were traded. FRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRGE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Rodriques Kelly sold 50,202 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 76,508 led to the insider holds 6,065,442 shares of the business.

Rodriques Kelly sold 19,466 shares of FRGE for $30,881 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,115,644 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Rodriques Kelly, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 64,018 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider received 107,723 and left with 6,135,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRGE now has a Market Capitalization of 229.69M and an Enterprise Value of 43.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has reached a high of $22.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0042.

Shares Statistics:

FRGE traded an average of 238.34K shares per day over the past three months and 276.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.16M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 2.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.86M to a low estimate of $15.7M. As of the current estimate, Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.64M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.09M, an increase of 15.00% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.38M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.5M and the low estimate is $91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.