Analysis of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX): Selected Notes

In the latest session, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) closed at $1.86 up 5.08% from its previous closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1440340 shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Immunic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Whaley Glenn bought 5,000 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 8,750 led to the insider holds 25,510 shares of the business.

Neermann Joerg bought 47,000 shares of IMUX for $59,032 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Neermann Joerg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,610 and bolstered with 53,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMUX now has a Market Capitalization of 77.26M and an Enterprise Value of -37.55M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6153, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6141.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMUX has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 731.23k over the past ten days. A total of 43.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 4.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.22% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.89 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.71 and -$1.98.