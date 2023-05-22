Analysts predict EPS of -$0.41 for Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)’s current quarter

In the latest session, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) closed at $20.95 down -3.10% from its previous closing price of $21.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1573665 shares were traded. TRUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.40.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trupanion Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares for $25.30 per share. The transaction valued at 101,188 led to the insider holds 829,109 shares of the business.

RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares of TRUP for $141,920 on Apr 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 833,109 shares after completing the transaction at $35.48 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, RAWLINGS DARRYL, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $41.20 each. As a result, the insider received 164,810 and left with 837,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRUP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 1.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUP has reached a high of $82.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRUP has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 1.81M over the past ten days. A total of 41.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.20M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.02% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.04M with a Short Ratio of 11.04M, compared to 9.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.77% and a Short% of Float of 33.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $262.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $257.7M. As of the current estimate, Trupanion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.41M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.5M, an increase of 17.10% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $905.18M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.