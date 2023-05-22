Analysts predict EPS of $LWEL for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL)’s current quarter

After finishing at $2.52 in the prior trading day, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) closed at $2.76, up 9.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783517 shares were traded. LYEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LYEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.30 and its Current Ratio is at 20.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Klausner Richard sold 11,100 shares for $6.40 per share. The transaction valued at 71,041 led to the insider holds 988,900 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYEL now has a Market Capitalization of 619.03M and an Enterprise Value of 46.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYEL has reached a high of $8.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3565, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2908.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 249.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.08M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LYEL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 20.3M with a Short Ratio of 20.30M, compared to 20.83M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.13% and a Short% of Float of 11.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. different market analysts.