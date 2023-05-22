Analysts provide stock recommendations for Xometry Inc. (XMTR)

After finishing at $17.21 in the prior trading day, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed at $17.01, down -1.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694843 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XMTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Leibel Matthew sold 360 shares for $13.79 per share. The transaction valued at 4,965 led to the insider holds 72,803 shares of the business.

Altschuler Randolph sold 20,000 shares of XMTR for $703,045 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 85,582 shares after completing the transaction at $35.15 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Rallo James M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $34.22 each. As a result, the insider received 342,245 and left with 18,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XMTR now has a Market Capitalization of 799.76M and an Enterprise Value of 782.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 865.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 802.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.43M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 4.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.49% and a Short% of Float of 16.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $110.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.95M to a low estimate of $109.96M. As of the current estimate, Xometry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.61M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.49M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.04M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $473.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $381.05M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.65M and the low estimate is $554.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.