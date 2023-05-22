Analyzing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s quick and current ratios

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) closed the day trading at $1.16 up 6.42% from the previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100404 shares were traded. AKBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKBA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Burke Steven Keith sold 63,567 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 67,890 led to the insider holds 530,487 shares of the business.

Spellman David A sold 63,567 shares of AKBA for $67,890 on May 16. The SVP, CFO and Treasurer now owns 446,483 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Butler John P., who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 91,868 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider received 80,614 and left with 1,568,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKBA now has a Market Capitalization of 191.51M and an Enterprise Value of 217.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7752, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5538.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKBA traded about 1.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKBA traded about 1.42M shares per day. A total of 184.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.50M, compared to 5.66M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $49.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $48.2M. As of the current estimate, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.76M, an estimated decrease of -61.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.6M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$61.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $195.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $292.6M, down -33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $213.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $235.11M and the low estimate is $192.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.