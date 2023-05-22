Analyzing Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)’s quick and current ratios

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) closed the day trading at $0.33 down -7.74% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0277 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2921606 shares were traded. CENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3661 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CENN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENN now has a Market Capitalization of 104.60M and an Enterprise Value of -69.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7431.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CENN traded about 1.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CENN traded about 1.51M shares per day. A total of 261.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.26M. Insiders hold about 37.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CENN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 12.44M, compared to 10.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.