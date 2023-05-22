Analyzing Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Micromobility.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.51, down -6.44% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0351 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1706272 shares were traded. MCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Palella Salvatore bought 15,722 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 10,845 led to the insider holds 240,301 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 11.71M and an Enterprise Value of 16.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCOM has reached a high of $119.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7743, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.1968.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCOM traded 939.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.40M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCOM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 596.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 438.82k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.57% and a Short% of Float of 9.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $200M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.