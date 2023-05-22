Analyzing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s quick and current ratios

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) closed the day trading at $0.52 up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0130 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991503 shares were traded. ONCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5070.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONCS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when DelAversano Robert J sold 40 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 55 led to the insider holds 1,008 shares of the business.

DelAversano Robert J sold 283 shares of ONCS for $105 on Nov 04. The VP, Finance now owns 22,975 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, DelAversano Robert J, who serves as the VP, Finance of the company, sold 284 shares for $0.71 each. As a result, the insider received 202 and left with 23,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.39M and an Enterprise Value of 2.17M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCS has reached a high of $20.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3760, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4277.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONCS traded about 2.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONCS traded about 993.16k shares per day. A total of 4.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.43M. Insiders hold about 28.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 134.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 451.92k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$5.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.