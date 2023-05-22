Analyzing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $0.75 in the prior trading day, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) closed at $0.71, down -5.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0381 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2771807 shares were traded. SENS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7020.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SENS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JAIN Mukul sold 50,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 98,500 led to the insider holds 2,506,156 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SENS now has a Market Capitalization of 362.83M and an Enterprise Value of 274.44M. As of this moment, Senseonics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SENS has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1322.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 497.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.95M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SENS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 62.42M with a Short Ratio of 62.42M, compared to 64.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.01% and a Short% of Float of 13.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.7M to a low estimate of $4.1M. As of the current estimate, Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.71M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.13M, an increase of 42.20% over than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SENS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.39M, up 36.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.1M and the low estimate is $31.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.