Analyzing The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The closing price of The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) was $23.08 for the day, down -6.29% from the previous closing price of $24.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1018176 shares were traded. PLCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when BACHMAN JOHN E. bought 1,500 shares for $38.50 per share. The transaction valued at 57,750 led to the insider holds 20,182 shares of the business.

ALUTTO JOSEPH A sold 6,115 shares of PLCE for $296,578 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 37,899 shares after completing the transaction at $48.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLCE now has a Market Capitalization of 443.40M and an Enterprise Value of 938.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLCE has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.27.

Shares Statistics:

PLCE traded an average of 571.38K shares per day over the past three months and 573.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.60M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLCE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.83M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.81% and a Short% of Float of 35.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.64 and a low estimate of -$1.95, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.59, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$2.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $5.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $7 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $340M to a low estimate of $337.54M. As of the current estimate, The Children’s Place Inc.’s year-ago sales were $362.35M, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $358.28M, a decrease of -5.90% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $364.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.