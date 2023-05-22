Are analysts optimistic about bluebird bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock?

The price of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) closed at $3.74 in the last session, down -1.06% from day before closing price of $3.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2276536 shares were traded. BLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLUE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Leschly Nick sold 4,290 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 33,480 led to the insider holds 280,149 shares of the business.

Obenshain Andrew sold 3,178 shares of BLUE for $24,802 on Jan 11. The President and CEO now owns 242,690 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Colvin Richard A, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 557 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider received 4,347 and left with 74,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLUE now has a Market Capitalization of 461.70M and an Enterprise Value of 416.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 100.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 103.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8995.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLUE traded on average about 4.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.98M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLUE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.55M with a Short Ratio of 23.55M, compared to 26.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.14% and a Short% of Float of 25.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $6.3M. As of the current estimate, bluebird bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52M, an estimated increase of 674.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.74M, an increase of 1,574.00% over than the figure of $674.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6M, up 1,367.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.88M and the low estimate is $68.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 180.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.