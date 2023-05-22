Are analysts optimistic about Revvity Inc.’s (NYSE:PKI) stock?

As of close of business last night, Revvity Inc.’s stock clocked out at $115.24, down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $116.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1633026 shares were traded.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Okun Andrew sold 2,435 shares for $136.51 per share. The transaction valued at 332,391 led to the insider holds 4,356 shares of the business.

Okun Andrew sold 3,146 shares of PKI for $425,622 on Apr 12. The insider now owns 6,135 shares after completing the transaction at $135.29 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Okun Andrew, sold 1,851 shares for $135.01 each. As a result, the insider received 249,904 and left with 8,580 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PKI now has a Market Capitalization of 14.70B and an Enterprise Value of 18.84B. As of this moment, Revvity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.20.

Over the past 52 weeks, PKI has reached a high of $170.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.89.

It appears that PKI traded 827.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.15M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.25% stake in the company. Shares short for PKI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 3.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.25.

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.49 and $4.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $5.81, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.12 and $3.27.

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $747.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $681.3M. As of the current estimate, Revvity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated decrease of -39.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $729.15M, a decrease of -28.00% over than the figure of -$39.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $753.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $721.33M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, down -33.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.