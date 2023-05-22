As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) offers stability

In the latest session, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) closed at $0.72 up 7.73% from its previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0518 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2515946 shares were traded. NKTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7409 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6840.

For a deeper understanding of Nektar Therapeutics’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when ROBIN HOWARD W sold 20,361 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 14,660 led to the insider holds 939,797 shares of the business.

Zalevsky Jonathan sold 9,791 shares of NKTR for $7,050 on May 16. The Chief R&D Officer now owns 293,388 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On May 16, another insider, Wilson Mark Andrew, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 7,543 shares for $0.72 each. As a result, the insider received 5,431 and left with 257,680 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKTR now has a Market Capitalization of 137.90M and an Enterprise Value of -190.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.51.

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTR has reached a high of $5.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8364, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6079.

For the past three months, NKTR has traded an average of 5.18M shares per day and 2.66M over the past ten days. A total of 188.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.58M with a Short Ratio of 9.58M, compared to 8.51M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 10.49%.

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.51.

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $21.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $23.21M to a low estimate of $16M. As of the current estimate, Nektar Therapeutics’s year-ago sales were $21.59M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.77M, a decrease of -12.10% less than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.06M, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132.12M and the low estimate is $21.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.