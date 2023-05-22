As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) offers stability

After finishing at $4.11 in the prior trading day, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) closed at $4.46, up 8.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2978392 shares were traded. ORMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.20 and its Current Ratio is at 31.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Mayer Arie bought 3,800 shares for $2.21 per share. The transaction valued at 8,398 led to the insider holds 26,809 shares of the business.

Mayer Arie bought 5,009 shares of ORMP for $11,120 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 23,009 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, KIDRON NADAV, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 26,000 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,014 and bolstered with 126,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORMP now has a Market Capitalization of 124.52M and an Enterprise Value of -30.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -11.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORMP has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5703.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 943.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.06M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ORMP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 520.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 789.34k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $750k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $800k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $674k, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $750k, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7M, up 9.10% from the average estimate.