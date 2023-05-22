Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Stock Closes up 0.64% on Friday Trading

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) closed the day trading at $0.17 up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0027 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1548153 shares were traded. ASTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1848 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1721.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.68M and an Enterprise Value of 7.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has reached a high of $18.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2180.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASTI traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASTI traded about 3.58M shares per day. A total of 35.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.43M. Insiders hold about 12.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 730.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 555.16k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.